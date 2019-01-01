Gatorade Bolt24 Energize

Ubiquitous sports drink brand Gatorade has debuted its first caffeinated beverage, Bolt24 Energize. Formulated to deliver advanced, all-day hydration, the beverage contains 50 to 75 milligrams of caffeine, depending on the flavor. Bolt24 Energize is the second offering in the Bolt24 platform, joining Bolt24 Antioxidant, which launched in 2019. Bolt24 provides electrolytes from watermelon and sea salt, as well as 100% of the daily value of antioxidant vitamins A and C, and vitamins B 3 , B 5 and B 6 , with no artificial sweeteners or flavors. Initial flavor Bolt24 Energize options are Strawberry-Lemon, Orange-Passion Fruit and Cherry-Lime. The suggested retail price for a 16.9-ounce bottle is $2.19.