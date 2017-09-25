The Future of Holiday Candy, Snack Merchandising/Marketing

As seasonal candy and snack merchandising and marketing continue to evolve, the Hershey Co. sees four key opportunities for retailers, according to Jan Grinstead, senior brand manager holiday at the iconic Pennsylvania-based confectioner:

More displays focused around customer needs as merchandising becomes increasingly consumer-focused . “For example,” notes Grinstead, “retailers may see a stocking-stuffer merchandising unit. ... [C]onsumers are shopping based around needs, and one-stop shop solutions are a great way to help them easily find what they seek.”

More interactive displays that draw the consumer’s attention. “These include spinning signs, open windows, etc.,” explains Grinstead. “This is especially necessary in today’s world, where attention spans are on a decline.”

Units that offer more versatility in dimensions and functionality. “We understand that there are a lot of needs in the market, including where our customers need units to fit,” she says. “Versatility will help them to tailor units to best fit their needs.”

Online confection purchases have trailed other categories, but that will certainly change in the future. “Consumers are increasingly more likely to use online promotions or coupons than traditional coupons,” asserts Grinstead. “Don’t be surprised if you see in-store displays that begin to incorporate online or digital promotions as online and in-store continue to merge.”

Dennis Bonn, VP marketing at Neenah, Wis.-based merchandising solutions provider Menasha, mentions another key development. “Major retailers like Walmart continue to encourage brands to provide retail-ready packaging for both on-shelf and floor displays, and I expect that trend to expand,” he observes. “Retail-ready packaging is particularly useful for merchandising candy and snacks. It significantly reduces the time it takes workers to unpack merchandise, especially when compared to hanging individual packages on hooks. It makes it easier to keep popular products in stock and is also easy to locate in back rooms. Plus effective retail-ready packaging helps shoppers easily find the candy and snacks they want in the store.”