Fulfillment Prophecy

In 2021 and beyond, expect to see more grocers tapping into the intelligence of technology companies, specifically regarding automation and artificial intelligence, while also rolling out more micro-fulfillment centers in an effort to get products to their shoppers more quickly and efficiently — whether those shoppers want their groceries delivered at home or are willing to pick them up at their local store.

According to Jordan K. Speer, research manager, global supply chain at IDC, a global market intelligence firm based in Framingham, Mass., new research from her firm suggests that increases in curbside pickup and BOPIS (buy online, pick up in-store) will persist, and that on-site or nearby micro-fulfillment centers will proliferate to alleviate pressure from stores and to make sure inventory is available.

“In our 2021 FutureScape, we predict that by 2023, 75% of grocery e-commerce orders — which will represent 15% of sales — will be picked curbside or in-store, driving a 35% increase in investment in on-site or micro-fulfillment centers,” notes Speer.

Contactless Pickup Gaining Ground

In September, IDC conducted consumer research showing that shoppers are warming up to in-store or curbside pickup, observes Speer. “Almost 45% of shoppers say they have started ordering groceries online since the pandemic, and more than 26% are picking up in the store,” she says. “Furthermore, almost 32% expect to continue their new COVID-induced habits even after the pandemic is long gone.”

The research suggests that these low- or no-contact offerings make some consumers feel safer during the pandemic, she adds.

“This research really says a lot about customer expectations and fulfillment demands, and what retailers are going to need to do to respond to that,” notes Speer.

Peter Leech, partner, digital e-commerce at The Partnering Group, sees a similar trend. “We’ve seen the rise of click-and-collect as a response to COVID,” he says. “This has created an immediate need for ramping up operations in the store to pick from store shelves for e-commerce orders. There’s just tremendous pressure on the retailers, because the aisles are getting more and more full of pickers, and there’s a greater need for efficiency in picking, in both speed and accuracy. Out-of-stocks and substitutions have been pretty big. We’ve seen numbers reaching into the low double digits in some cases.”

Because of these pressures, Leech says that his Cincinnati-based firm is working to help grocers deliver a better e-commerce experience. “We’re spending time as a consultancy working with retailers to find quick wins to improve units per hour, or how many units can be picked for an order per hour,” he explains. To do that, The Partnering Group is borrowing some best practices from the United Kingdom, where retailers are about five to 10 years ahead of U.S. companies in this area.

Leech’s colleague, Marc de Speville, partner, ecommerce, estimates that the current range of average units per hour at U.S. grocers is in the high 40s. In contrast, U.K. retailers average about 130-140 units per hour.

To help catapult U.S. retailers to where they need to be to match the efficiencies of their counterparts across the pond, automation is emerging as a key strategy, explains de Speville.

“The trend now is micro-fulfillment centers,” he asserts. “That’s the idea of combining the benefits of picking automation, which can potentially double or triple your picking efficiency, with being as close to possible to your customers so your delivery costs are kept under control. You’re also leveraging your fixed costs if you’re a store-based retailer. So far, we’re seeing a lot of tests going on. I’d say at this point, they’re in the advanced testing phase, and next year [2021] is when we’re going to see this big rollout of micro-fulfillment trials, once they’ve really got the model nailed down.”

Lisa Chai, senior research analyst at ROBO Global, an index, advisory and research company based in Dallas, says that ROI is actually much more measurable on the logistics side of e-commerce, which is “a very big deal” for the Walmarts and Krogers of the world. “They love the technology, but it can be very expensive,” adds Chai. “On the logistics side, with e-commerce especially, you’re seeing what grocery is getting back.”

She continues: “There’s a big scramble right now over how to balance the in-store experience as well as e-commerce sales. Micro-fulfillment centers are very expensive to build, and that’s the downside. But once you have them and you go with a very innovative technology partner, you can solve many, many issues with these fulfillment centers.”

Automated micro-fulfillment centers also address the shortage in workers that so many industries are facing across the board — not just at grocery retail, but also in transportation and manufacturing, she notes.

The technology behind autonomous robots is improving significantly and is well suited to the type of flexibility needed for e-commerce fulfillment, says IDC’s Speer.

“The idea of being able to have robots that can maneuver around the warehouses like humans can, and see things in their way, is very useful,” she notes. “They don’t have to be attached like the AGVs [automatic guided vehicles], which follow magnetic tape on the floor. The AMRs [autonomous mobile robots] can navigate. They have sensors and camera vision, and can move around like humans can, and they can be programmed to move around independently and go get stuff.”

Adds Speer, “I think we’ll increasingly see that level of automation in warehouses and DCs and micro-fulfillment centers, especially when you consider the need for social distancing, and labor being expensive and often scarce.”