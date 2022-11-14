A 100% plant-based cooking oil solidifier, FryAway transforms used liquid cooking oil into solid organic waste for safe disposal with household organic waste or trash, rather than pouring it down the drain or placing it in a landfill-clogging container. The made-in-the-USA product is designed for the home cook who enjoys fried foods yet struggles with cleaning up and disposing of the leftover oil. FryAway helps clean up the oily mess after frying in three easy steps: Stir the powder into hot oil; wait for the product to turn the cooking oil into a gelatinous form; and simply scoop the solid waste into the trash. FryAway solidifies oil in as little as 15 minutes, depending on amount of oil and ambient temperature. A 3.5-ounce package of powder including a 1-cup scoop, yielding 10 uses, retails for a suggested $9.99 at Kroger stores. A member of 1% For The Planet, FryAway has pledged 1% of its total revenue to charities that focus on water conservation.