Frontier Co-op Regenerative Organic Certified Spices

Culinary herb, spice and baking flavor brand Frontier Co-op is rolling out the first nationally distributed Regenerative Organic Certified bottled spices to support smallholder farmers and give consumers culinary choices that make a positive impact at the environmental, ethical and social levels. The line consists of Ceylon Cinnamon (1.67 ounces), Ceylon Cinnamon Sticks (.60 ounces), Ground Turmeric (1.41 ounces), Ground Ginger (1.31 ounces) and Medium Grind Black Pepper (1.80 ounces), all of which were produced employing regenerative organic agricultural practices to build healthier soils, emphasize zero use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, strengthen farming systems, and improve the resilience of Frontier Co-op’s sourcing communities around the world. A champion of organic agriculture since 1976 and among the first U.S. companies to offer Fair Trade spices, the cooperative attained third-party certification through the Regenerative Organic Alliance. The Regenerative Organic Certified line will be available in glass bottles at select stores starting this October, with suggested retail prices ranging from $6.49 to $9.69.