Freshie Organic Tequila Seltzer

Based on a homemade concoction originally whipped up as a hangover cure, Freshie is the first -- and so far only -- organic, non-GMO, gluten-free sparkling tequila seltzer. The product was launched in Chicago and its surrounding markets in December 2020, later expanded to Atlanta and Nashville, and is now set for national expansion in 2022. At just 99 calories and offering refreshment that’s not filling, the seltzer is made with premium Silver Tequila that takes seven years to mature before it’s sustainably farmed and distilled using 100% solar energy, and then lightly sweetened with blue Weber agave nectar from Mexico’s Jalisco Highlands. Unlike other seltzers that use artificial sweeteners and synthetic flavoring powders, Freshie is made with only four 100% organic ingredients; besides the tequila and agave nectar, it contains real lime and sparkling water. A 4-pack of 12-ounce cans retails for a suggested $11.99.