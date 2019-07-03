The Fresh Grocer Launches ‘Meet the Curators’ Video Series

Specialty grocer The Fresh Market has introduced a new video series, Meet the Curators, in which its category experts reveal their insider secrets regarding what to look for when buying certain high-end items. The goal of the series is to educate shoppers about these products.

The series launches with Emily Reass, a category manager in grocery. Reass is a certified olive oil expert from the International Olive Oil Education Center in Spain, where she learned what goes into producing a high-quality olive oil; how to taste it; and practical tips for buying, storing and using in food. In the video, Reass appears alongside Meghan Flynn, The Fresh Market's director of communications and community, who is also a registered dietitian.

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market operates 161 stores in 22 states across the United States. The company is No. 41 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.