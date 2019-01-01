Press enter to search
Fresh Express Gourmet Kits Salad Bowls

Fresh Express Gourmet Kits Salad Bowls

Fresh Express Gourmet Kits Salad Bowls

Inspired by entrée salads from some of the best restaurants across the United States, Fresh Express Gourmet Kits Salad Bowls combine high-quality ingredients, bold new flavors and chef-crafted recipes. The line’s six curated varieties are Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad, featuring parmesan herb-grilled chicken breast meat, crispy garlic pita chips, shredded parmesan cheese, slivered almonds, crunchy carrots and fresh grape tomatoes on a bed of mature kale and romaine lettuce and topped with a zesty Greek Caesar dressing; Pearl Mozzarella Caprese, consisting of pearl mozzarella cheese, diced prosciutto and grape tomatoes atop a fresh spring mix lettuce blend and drizzled with Balsamic Vinaigrette; Buffalo Chicken, offering Buffalo marinated grilled chicken breast meat on a fresh spring mix blend garnished with red pepper crisps, crumbled blue cheese and sea salt multigrain crackers, and topped off with Bacon Buffalo Ranch dressing; Chimichurri Grilled Chicken, delivering red cabbage, queso fresco cheese, crinkle-cut radishes, chimichurri grilled chicken breast meat and corn kernels on a bed of baby arugula and baby spinach and finished off with Chimichurri Vinaigrette dressing; Chef Salad, with creamy Bacon Ranch dressing over crisp romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, crumbled hard-boiled eggs, red cabbage, grape tomatoes, shredded Swiss cheese, capicola, and smoked turkey and ham; and Parmesan Cheese Crisp, combining baked parmesan cheese crisps, farro and red pepper crisps with Genoa salami, crinkled radishes and a fresh spring mix blend, topped by a tangy White Wine Lemon Vinaigrette. Available at retailers in the mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Central and Southern regions, the Gourmet Kits Salad Bowls retail, which range from 4.7 to 8.0 ounces, for a suggested $4.99.

