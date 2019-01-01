Inspired by entrée salads from some of the best restaurants across the United States, Fresh Express Gourmet Kits Salad Bowls combine high-quality ingredients, bold new flavors and chef-crafted recipes. The line’s six curated varieties are Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad, featuring parmesan herb-grilled chicken breast meat, crispy garlic pita chips, shredded parmesan cheese, slivered almonds, crunchy carrots and fresh grape tomatoes on a bed of mature kale and romaine lettuce and topped with a zesty Greek Caesar dressing; Pearl Mozzarella Caprese, consisting of pearl mozzarella cheese, diced prosciutto and grape tomatoes atop a fresh spring mix lettuce blend and drizzled with Balsamic Vinaigrette; Buffalo Chicken, offering Buffalo marinated grilled chicken breast meat on a fresh spring mix blend garnished with red pepper crisps, crumbled blue cheese and sea salt multigrain crackers, and topped off with Bacon Buffalo Ranch dressing; Chimichurri Grilled Chicken, delivering red cabbage, queso fresco cheese, crinkle-cut radishes, chimichurri grilled chicken breast meat and corn kernels on a bed of baby arugula and baby spinach and finished off with Chimichurri Vinaigrette dressing; Chef Salad, with creamy Bacon Ranch dressing over crisp romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, crumbled hard-boiled eggs, red cabbage, grape tomatoes, shredded Swiss cheese, capicola, and smoked turkey and ham; and Parmesan Cheese Crisp, combining baked parmesan cheese crisps, farro and red pepper crisps with Genoa salami, crinkled radishes and a fresh spring mix blend, topped by a tangy White Wine Lemon Vinaigrette. Available at retailers in the mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Central and Southern regions, the Gourmet Kits Salad Bowls retail, which range from 4.7 to 8.0 ounces, for a suggested $4.99.