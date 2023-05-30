Free2b Chocolate Cup Flavors

This fall, Free2b Foods will launch two additional chocolate cup flavors, expanding snack inclusivity for people with food allergies and sensitivities, who avoid buying products containing one of the top nine food allergens. Cool, fresh Dark Chocolate Mint Cups and sticky, sweet Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Cups are the latest treats from the brand, already known for its Sunflower Butter Sun Cups. The Mint and Sea Salt Caramel chocolate cups are both made with simple, recognizable plant-based ingredients in an allergy friendly dedicated manufacturing facility. They come in two sizes: a 1.05-ounce Two Cup pack for impulse purchase shelving, with a suggested retail price of $2.49, and 3.5-ounce Mini Cups in a resealable pouch for indulgent snacking, with a suggested retail price of $6.29. Retailers can order these products through Dot Foods, UNFI or KeHE.