11/01/2021

Frankford Candy Hot Chocolate Bombs

As the winter festive season approaches, Frankford Candy, provider of licensed confections and gifts and maker of the original Milk Chocolate Hot Chocolate Bomb, has expanded its assortment of the cold-weather treat to include three additional flavors: salted caramel, featuring a salted caramel-flavored Belgian milk chocolate exterior and vanilla mini marshmallows inside; peppermint, with a peppermint-flavored Belgian milk chocolate exterior and vanilla mini marshmallows inside; and double chocolate, offering half Belgian milk chocolate and half Belgian dark chocolate on the outside and vanilla mini marshmallows within. All four Frankford Hot Chocolate Bomb varieties come in a 1.6-ounce individual size at a suggested retail price of $2.99, with the Double Chocolate variety available exclusively at Walmart. Additionally, a 3.7-ounce three-count gift set featuring the Milk Chocolate, Salted Caramel and Peppermint varieties retails for a suggested $6.99.

  

 

