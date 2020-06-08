Former Walmart U.S. CEO joins PLMA Virtual Conference

Bill Simon, former Walmart U.S. president and CEO, has been slated as a speaker at the upcoming Private Label Manufacturers Association’s Virtual Washington Conference, slated for Oct. 6-7.

Simon will present to attendees on retail and the economy, covering the unprecedented challenges and opportunities facing retailers and their private-brand suppliers as they plan for 2021 business.

Simon, who headed Walmart U.S., the company's largest division, from 2010 to 2014, is currently a lecturer at Baylor University, in Waco, Texas.

He joins a panel of speakers for the two-day conference that includes:

Dr. Susan Mayne, director of the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition at the Food and Drug Administration, with an update on the agency’s regulatory agenda;

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wisconsin, discussing the future of trade relations with China;

Maureen Ohlhausen, former acting commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission, with an insider’s perspective on the FTC’s activities, antitrust developments and e-commerce;

Dr. Nada Sanders, a professor of supply chain management at Northeastern University, with a look at vulnerabilities in the supply chain;

Chuck Brooks, an industry consultant, examining cyber-threats to business and new developments in cyber-security; plus

Amy Walter, PBS contributor and correspondent with "The Cook Political Report," and Nancy Cook, White House correspondent for Politico, each offering news and analysis on the upcoming election.

Registration for members costs $200 before Sept. 7 and $250 after. Non-member registration, which is subject to availability, costs $350. Retailer registration is complimentary. The registration form can be found here.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food retailers in North America.