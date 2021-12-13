Former Walmart, Ahold Delhaize Exec Joins Farmstead as Head of Supply

Retail companies are bolstering their leadership to support increased pressure on the supply chain, and e-commerce startup Farmstead is no exception. The online grocer has hired retail veteran John Shaw as head of supply. In this role, Shaw now leads merchandising, sourcing and supply chain activities.

Shaw has more than 10 years of experience leading large teams for two major retailers and an e-commerce delivery company across the international, domestic and omnichannel realms. Most recently, he was responsible for international sourcing and support at Peapod Digital Labs, a division of Ahold Delhaize. Prior to that, he was with Walmart for nearly nine years, working in global food sourcing, technology and global strategy.

“Logistics tied to the perishables supply chain is at the heart of Farmstead’s success. Our fast growth demands that we stay ahead of the curve with the best in-house technology and the best talent,” said Pradeep Elankumaran, co-founder and CEO of Burlingame, Calif.-based Farmstead. “John brings highly relevant experience working with local, national and international supply chains, a track record of success in scaling large supply chain organizations, and the energy and passion that a startup role requires. We are thrilled that he has chosen to join the Farmstead team.”

Farmstead leverages proprietary artificial-intelligence technology and a dark-store model — delivery-centric warehouses that generally serve a 50-mile radius — to maximize efficiency and reduce costs. The company currently offers free delivery of fresh groceries in multiple U.S. cities.

“The growth of online grocery, shifting consumer demands and technology have accelerated beyond expectations,” said Shaw. “To win in the future, retailers must find ways to drive value through simplifying the process, leveraging technology and evolving the consumer experience. That’s exactly what Farmstead is doing. Farmstead is on the cusp of enormous growth, and I’m excited about helping to strengthen the foundation required.”

The e-grocer has plans to expand nationwide to a primarily suburban, mass-market audience.

Recently, Farmstead partnered with Forage, a third-party processor and PIN provider that helps merchants and platforms accept EBT online. The e-grocer will integrate Forage’s technology into its own e-commerce operations by Q2 2022 so that it can begin to accept EBT/SNAP payments for e-commerce orders, making it the first online-only grocer to do so. The online grocer will also integrate Forage’s technology into its Grocery OS solution, which it licenses to other grocers to help manage their own e-commerce and delivery operations, thus making it easier for those grocers to also accept EBT/SNAP payments online.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, consisting of Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, as well as e-grocer Peapod; Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands; and Peapod Digital Labs, its e-commerce engine. Operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100.