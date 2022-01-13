Former Target Exec Joins Ahold Delhaize's Retail Business Services Team

Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, has hired Teresa K. White as its VP of financial planning and analysis (FP&A). Based out of the Salisbury, N.C., office, she will lead all FP&A activities for the organization, including designing and executing the financial-planning cycle to ensure the company's strategies and operational objectives.

Before joining Retail Business Services, White was director, financial planning and analysis – global supply chain and logistics for Minneapolis-based Target, where she provided FP&A insight, guidance and support for growth strategies and financial decisions within the innovative distribution space. She led a high-performing team that provided financial support for all regional distribution centers, fulfillment centers, upstream distribution centers, flow centers and import warehouses to ensure on-time delivery to Target’s stores, as well as digital guest fulfillment.

“We’re delighted to welcome Teresa to the Retail Business Services team,” said Roger Wheeler, president of Retail Business Services. “A proven leader, Teresa brings deep expertise in operations and retail to the role. She also has a deep passion for culture, diversity, equity and inclusion that we look forward to leveraging as we continue to develop our culture of belonging and welcome more and more new talent to our organization.”

White's experience also includes leading the business planning and analysis for the U.S. over-the-counter portfolio at Fort Worth, Texas-based Alcon, which included the Clear Care, Opti-Free, Pataday, Systane and Genteal eye care brands. Prior to that, she spent 11 years with Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble. Her early career experiences spanned such financial services firms as Wachovia (now Wells Fargo), Morgan Stanley and Prudential.

She holds a bachelor of science degree in finance and real estate from Florida State University’s College of Business.

“I’m excited to join the Retail Business Services team,” said White. “The organization’s promise to provide expertise and innovative solutions to a network of retail partners aligns with both my experience and passion to support exceptional customer-focused brands. I am most looking forward to continuing my career in retail and getting to know the Retail Business Services team, as well as other teams throughout Ahold Delhaize USA companies.”

​Retail Business Services currently provides services to five omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. It leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies with such services as Business Integrity Services (legal, risk management, quality assurance); Business Services (HR technology systems and process management); Communications and Omnichannel Service; Finance Business Services; Financial Planning and Analysis; Human Resources; Indirect Sourcing; Information Technology; Pharmacy Services; Retail Innovation; Store Development; Leasing and Facilities Support; and Strategy and Business Development.

Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States. Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100.