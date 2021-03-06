FoodStorm’s In-Store Kiosks Offer Frictionless Way to Place Catering Orders

With more in-person gatherings expected this summer as COVID-19 restrictions ease, FoodStorm is making it easier for consumers to cater their social get-togethers. The catering software provider has launched the FoodStorm Kiosk, a physical self-serve kiosk for in-store customers to place orders for catering, prepared food, deli and bakery items with one managed back end.

As the environment for grocery businesses continues to evolve amid the pandemic, the FoodStorm Kiosk can help both large chains and independent grocers compete by entering new service lines and offerings via catering and prepared foods, attracting new customers and retaining existing ones. By implementing FoodStorm's kiosk technology, brick-and-mortar retailers can conveniently provide in-store customers the ability to place, edit and pay for their orders autonomously.

"Our mission has always been to provide technology solutions for caterers to grow and manage their operation efficiently," said Rob Hill, CEO of FoodStorm. "The FoodStorm Kiosk allows grocery retailers of every size to bring extreme convenience and a frictionless purchasing experience to their customers for in-person catering and prepared food orders. Customers that have already implemented the FoodStorm Kiosk are seeing an increase in the number of orders and basket size, signaling a trend toward self-service technology, and a continued economic recovery in the United States. We want to help caterers and retail grocers capitalize on this trend with our industry-leading technology."

FoodStorm's all-in-one solution integrates with existing systems and contains hundreds of features to easily manage a catering business, including a brand-matched e-commerce website, a full website builder to host an entire online presence, complete order management, payment processing, and CRM (customer relationship management) tools to market and grow a business.

FoodStorm Kiosks are now live in multiple Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace locations across New York and New Jersey, while Roche Bros. Supermarkets, in New England, and Mollie Stone's Markets, in the Bay Area, are currently in the implementation process.

New York-based FoodStorm's catering management solutions support every type of caterer: grocery and prepared foods, corporate, drop-off, on-site, event, QSR/retail, and large-scale food production across multiple sites.