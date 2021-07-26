FoodStorm Signs 8 More Grocers to Automate Catering/Prepared Foods

Fast-growing catering software provider FoodStorm has signed eight new U.S. grocery customers since March 2021, including independent grocers DeCicco & Sons, Cardiff Seaside Market, Village Market, Fruit Center Marketplace and Caraluzzi's Markets.

All of these grocers are or will be using FoodStorm’s software to automate the entire catering/prepared foods ordering, production, payment and fulfilment process from one centralized system.

Many grocers still manage catering and prepared foods orders using spreadsheets, paper order forms and sticky notes. According to FoodStorm, their existing e-commerce, inventory and POS systems don’t support the complexities of catering and prepared foods, including managing production, ingredients, lead times and shelf life.

“COVID-19 and the continued threat from Amazon and Walmart has really forced independent grocers to differentiate and provide better options in catering and fresh prepared foods,” said Rob Hill, CEO of FoodStorm. “Our software makes it simple for these grocers to execute on this important piece of their business very efficiently and track everything from one central location. As FoodStorm rapidly expands our footprint in the U.S., we’re excited to work with these grocers all across the country.”

FoodStorm’s offering covers multi-channel ordering (e-commerce, phone or in-store kiosk), order management, payment and fulfillment, and integrates easily with a large variety of third-party systems. The software provides a catering specific e-commerce website to match the grocer’s brand, order and production management, PCI-compliant payment processing, CRM tools to market and grow their business, and reporting features with a live business dashboard.

The catering software provider launched its FoodStorm Kiosk, the physical self-serve kiosk for in-store customers to place orders, back in June.

FoodStorm Kiosks are live in multiple Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace locations across New York and New Jersey. Russell McVeigh, catering director at Uncle Giuseppe's said, “Since moving to FoodStorm from our other catering software, our online sales have doubled. I have the ability to manage catering for eight nine locations from one place. It has made my life incredibly easier. My team transitioned to FoodStorm seamlessly and absolutely loves it. FoodStorm knew what the industry needed and delivered it.”

New York-based FoodStorm's software is in use at thousands of sites around the world, processing over $1.5 billion in catering and prepared food orders for grocers, caterers and corporate dining operations.