FOODSTIKS Disposable Wood Cutlery

80% of Americans say they are concerned about the environment and more than 2/3 of consumers consider sustainability when making a purchase.

FOODSTIKS is disposable wood cutlery that is 100% Natural, 100% Renewable and 100% Compostable. The only sustainable alternative to plastic!

PLA compostable plastics require specialized commercial facilities to process and many facilities reject them. FOODSTIKS on the other hand is made from wood which is a common feedstock for composters.

FOODSTIKS are available for Retail in 24 piece boxes - 12 boxes per case; 72 boxes per master case and in bulk packaging for Deli and Take Out.