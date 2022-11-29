Food Rocket Launches in North Carolina at Circle K

Quick-delivery platform Food Rocket has arrived in Charlotte, N.C., with the launch of its operations at two area Circle K stores. Through its app, Food Rocket offers up to 7,000 SKUs, with an emphasis on grocery and convenience products – Circle K’s breakfast sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizza, coffee, snacks and bakery products – as well as hundreds of cold beverages, top-selling beers and nicotine products, local favorites, and more. All orders will go out from two micro-fulfillment centers measuring between 170 and 500 square feet at the Circle K locations on 8505 South Tryon Street and 8008 Harris Station Boulevard.

“Our aim is to bring a one-stop-shop approach to all the customers and save the most valuable thing – their time while increasing the range of products we offer to customers,” said Food Rocket CEO and founder Vitaly Alexandrov. “I believe the whole rapid-delivery industry is diversifying to become closer to customers at lower cost.”

The service will also create 100 new full- and part-time jobs in Charlotte.

“As consumer needs and expectations continue to evolve, we’re exploring ways to bring the Circle K brand experience to them where they are and make their lives easier,” noted Kevin Lewis, chief marketing officer at Alimentation Couche-Tard, parent company of Circle K and Food Rocket backer. “Food Rocket has an amazing team, a unique approach to quick delivery and a differentiated platform that has the potential to be a powerful engine for convenience, and we’re looking forward to seeing how this pilot in Charlotte resonates with our customers.”

Food Rocket launched in its hometown of San Francisco in April 2021, then expanded to Chicago in February 2022 and now Charlotte. It takes just two to three minutes to process an order, and delivery takes around 10 minutes. The company guarantees delivery within a time frame specified in the app, or it will be free. Earlier this month, Food Rocket rolled out its first four in-house hot-meal kitchens, in Chicago.

Alimentation Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, with more than 7,000 U.S. locations and more than 14,300 worldwide. The Laval, Quebec-based company, home to Couche-Tard and Circle K banners and has more than 14,100 stores, is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.