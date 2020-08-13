Food Retailer Metro Makes a New Bet on Prepaid

Canada-based food and pharmacy retailer Metro Inc. with launch a prepaid and payments program in Ontario and Quebec this summer thank to a partnership with Atlanta-based payments technology provider InComm.

Payments are becoming ever more varied, digital and sophisticated in the food retail world, a trend that was in place before the pandemic but has since grown even more as the outbreak continues. At the same time, the world of prepaid payment offerings is also growing as retailers of all types rush to fulfill that particular consumer demand.

This latest effort represents an expansion of InComm's 14-year partnership with the Jean Coutu Group, a pharmacy retail leader in Canada that was bought by Metro in 2018. In addition to the 415 Jean Coutu stores InComm currently serves, the payments technology company will work with Metro's 704 retail stores and affiliate banners to offer shoppers an inclusive range of open- and closed-loop prepaid products as well as innovative payment solutions.

In addition to products, InComm will provide Metro stores with a comprehensive suite of services to ensure the prepaid program is seamlessly executed across all channels. InComm said that all customers will be able to conveniently find great gifting options, reliable financial services products, and prepaid payments options to fund their preferred accounts.

The rollout of the prepaid mall program will occur in all Metro stores and affiliate banners over the course of the summer of 2020.

“The growth in sales and the success of the programs developed in Jean Coutu Group pharmacies over the last few years, combined with the efficiency of its systems, now make InComm the ideal partner to ensure the growth and deployment of innovative payment solution programs for our customers in our grocery stores,” said Serge Boulanger, Metro’s senior vice president, national procurement and corporate brands.