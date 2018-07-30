Food Retail Execs See Amazon as Biggest Disruptor: Survey

A survey of more than 200 food retail executives has found that seven in 10 believe that if grocery stores don’t modernize, more consumers will find other ways to purchase food – most likely from the likes of Amazon, which they view as the biggest threat to traditional grocers.

The survey, from solid-state cooling provider Phononic, featured executives who work in the grocery and food retail space, among traditional grocers, convenience stores and big-box retailers that sell groceries. The aim of the survey was to uncover insights into shifting shopping habits, growing competition, the deployment of technology, and predictions on how these factors will affect food retail over the next five years.

“Food retail has become one of the most competitive markets, attracting numerous disruptors,” said Tony Atti, CEO and founder of Durham, N.C.-based Phononic. “However, margins on staple items are already razor-thin. Rather than cutting prices, grocers need to deploy new tactics that focus on leveraging technology to improve convenience and increase basket sizes.”

Phonomic pointed out that the food retail executives responses largely aligned in several key respects with those of consumers who took part in the company’s recent “Store of the Future” survey. According to the company, the executives’ survey responses showed how they’re looking to technology to meet consumer needs at a time of mounting competition.

Among the results: