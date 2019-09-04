Food Lion Remodeling 23 Virginia Stores

Food Lion is investing $40 million to remodel 23 stores in 14 towns and cities in the Charlottesville and Harrisonburg, Va., areas.

"Food Lion is proud to have been a part of the many towns and cities we serve throughout the Charlottesville/Harrisonburg market for 37 years, and we are even more excited to bring new offerings, services and a new look to these markets," noted Food Lion President Meg Ham. "We look forward to making significant investments in our stores, our associates and our communities to offer an enhanced shopping experience. Our mission is to ensure our customers can easily find fresh, quality products to nourish their families at affordable prices every day, delivered with the caring, friendly service they expect from Food Lion every time they shop. We look forward to reintroducing our renovated stores later this summer."

The store upgrades are in keeping with the supermarket chain’s ongoing Easy, Fresh and Affordable... You Can Count on Food Lion Every Day! strategy. The banner also anticipates hiring almost 400 new associates at the locations.

The renovated stores will offer a larger assortment of products relevant to customers in each community, including greater numbers of local, natural, organic and gluten-free items. All of the locations will also feature enhanced customer service and an easier-to-navigate layout, along with an expanded variety of free-from private label Nature’s Promise beef, pork, and poultry; walk-in coolers to keep produce fresher for a longer period of time at two stores, in Ruckersville and Charlottesville; store-made made hand-battered fried chicken; in-store cut fruit and a bigger seafood offering at select stores; and expanded assortments of international specialty products, value-priced grab-and-go snacks, and premium and ready-to-drink coffees.

Each store will remain open during its normal business hours while undergoing renovation. Once these overhauls are completed, Food Lion will have remodeled 80 percent of its network of more than 1,000 stores across a 10-state operating area.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion employs more than 63,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.