Food 4 Less Introduces Home Delivery

Kroger banner Food 4 Less has launched a new home delivery service through Instacart that will service all 129 Food4Less and Foods Co. locations in California, Illinois and Indiana.

Customers make their purchases through the "delivery" tab on the grocer's website, which includes 40,000 offered products. They then select a one-hour delivery window between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

"We strive to provide our customers with the best shopping experience and believe that offering home delivery adds a new convenience when shopping at Food 4 Less," said Bryan Kaltenbach, president of Food4Less/Foods Co. "Our customers are busier than ever. Providing home delivery is another way Food 4 Less is giving our customers the shopping experience that they desire."

Customers can also go through the Instacart website, and choose Food 4 Less as their store.

"Instacart is proud to partner with Food 4 Less to offer same-day delivery to customers across California, Illinois and Indiana," said Sarah Mastrorocco, VP of business development for San Francisco-based Instacart. "Together, Instacart and Food 4 Less are working to make grocery shopping effortless for today's busy consumers and families by delivering the Food 4 Less groceries they want and need straight to their door in as fast as an hour."

Compton, Calif.-based Food 4 Less/Foods Co employs more than 11,000 associates in 129 price-impact, warehouse-format supermarkets under the banners Food 4 Less in Southern California, Illinois and Indiana, and Foods Co. in Central and Northern California. Food 4 Less is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., based in Cincinnati, which ranked No. 2 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.