FMI Providing Workplace Violence Prevention and Preparedness Training

FMI - the Food Industry Association, in collaboration with The Power of Preparedness (TPOP) will offer its members comprehensive online training for workplace violence prevention, verbal de-escalation, and active-assailant preparedness. The training, which has been customized for the grocery and food industry, will furnish FMI members and their associates with the knowledge and confidence to identify, prevent and, if necessary, minimize potentially violent conflicts.

“Our industry leaders have experienced inexplicable crises that tremendously affected their companies, their employees and their communities,” noted Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “They have experienced acts of violence and responded with heroism. While we may never be able to make sense of these devastating situations, we must continue to remain vigilant, offer resources and training, and uplift each other when they occur.”

“Public venues like groceries and retail locations are especially vulnerable to malicious actors, and current societal stressors have heightened the risk of violence,” said William Flynn, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Ann Arbor, Mich.-based TPOP, and former principal deputy assistant secretary, infrastructure protection at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. “I applaud FMI and its members for committing to maximize the safety of their workers and customers.”

The web-based course covers such topics as situational awareness, verbal de-escalation techniques, active-shooter preparedness, and response to injury. The interactive training is designed to help trainees quickly and efficiently commit it to memory. Since the course is accessible from any internet-enabled device, it can reach teams of all sizes without the need to organize in-person group events or to work around various schedules.

“We know from experience that the way to ensure effective crisis preparation, response and recovery is to build muscle memory through training and practice,” said Doug Baker, FMI’s VP of industry relations. “Providing this essential best-in-class training from TPOP will help FMI members to confidently manage and mitigate risk.”

FMI members can take advantage of exclusive member discounts on training their entire organizations.

TPOP’s flagship course, “Think & Survive,” provides baseline active-shooter preparedness, situational awareness and de-escalation training in under an hour. Taught by internationally recognized subject matter experts, the content is delivered in short videos and quizzes that maximize engagement and retention.