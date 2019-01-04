FMI Names Senior Director for Supply Chain and Sustainability

The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) has added Marjorie DePuy to its staff as senior director for supply chain and sustainability. DePuy brings more than 15 years of experience in nonprofit and association program management, along with relevant industry experience, to her new role.

“DePuy brings a hands-on awareness of both the individual challenges and opportunities, along with the synergy existing between supply chain and sustainability issues,” noted Mark Baum, SVP for industry relations and chief collaboration officer for Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “Her background in consumer package good companies and her practical experience in building collaborative business relationships will make her a strong solutions-based leader in both of these critical operational areas for the food retail community.”

In her new role, DuPuy will bolster FMI’s key functional areas of supply chain and sustainability, accentuating the trade organization’s traditional strengths in addition to raising awareness of the reciprocity and interplay between the two key areas at a time when these functional roles are growing ever more important to the consumer and the day-to-day work of the food retailer. She will help elevate FMI’s continuing work by further solidifying collaborative industry relations between both retailers and suppliers.

DuPuy was previously the VP of industry relations and education with the Arlington-based Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA), in which capacity she guided strategy and created content for an annual conference, educational programs and stakeholder engagement focused on the health care supply chain. Most recently, while visiting New Zealand, DuPuy supported EcoFest North, a month-long series of eco events promoting community-led initiatives in sustainable living.

DuPuy began her career at the Washington, D.C.-based Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA), where she designed and programmed the Future of Food Symposium, an industry event involving hundreds of industry executives, government policy officials, researchers, academics and other critical stakeholders. While at GMA, she also coordinated organizational strategic planning and acted as primary liaison to several member committees.