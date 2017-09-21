FMI Names Research Chief

The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) has appointed Steven Markenson to lead its research efforts. Markenson brings to his new role a track record of conducting quantitative and qualitative market research in a variety of industries, including health care, transportation, travel and tourism, financial services, higher education, associations, and nonprofits, for many well-known clients, among them Dow Brands, General Mills, Gerber, Kellogg Co., Kraft and Nabisco.

“Steve came to us from a full-service market research firm where he managed the entire scope of the research process,” noted David Fikes, VP of communications and consumer/community affairs at Arlington, Va.-based FMI, adding that “we fully support his vision in guiding the direction of FMI research and the many ways in which he will help deliver insights to our members and community stakeholders.”

Markenson was formerly president of Crofton, Md.-based WBA Research, where he oversaw more than 30 full-time professionals, in addition to a part-time staff of more than 100 telephone interviewers, field interviewers and support staff. Earlier in his career, at Bethesda, Md.-based Snyder Communications, he directed all aspects of more than 90 annual market research studies for the company’s unique marketing programs. Markenson began his career at Princeton, N.J.-based Opinion Research Corp.

At FMI, he will lead all areas of research at the organization, specifically the study design, survey fielding, and efforts with outside knowledge partners and FMI subject-matter experts. Markenson will also guide the discovery process on the latest industry trends and operational insights.

A noted presenter at marketing industry events, Markenson was an adjunct professor at American University’s Kogod School of Business and has been a guest lecturer at various colleges and universities.