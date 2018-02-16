FMI, AFFI to Share Headquarters

American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) will co-locate its headquarters with Food Marketing Institute (FMI) in Arlington, Va. As the national trade association for the retail and wholesale supermarket industry, FMI represents a key customer group for AFFI members.

According to AFFI President and CEO Alison Bodor, the move closer to the nation’s capital will enable the organization “to enhance [its] ability to advocate for frozen. … AFFI and FMI are eager to explore additional operational efficiencies and ways to enhance member value from both organizations vested in the success of frozen foods and beverages.”

AFFI’s relocation is set to take place by April 1, Adrienne Seiling, the institute’s VP of communications, told Progressive Grocer.

The trade associations will also join forces at the upcoming AFFI Frozen Food Convention (AFFI-CON), slated for Monday, March 5, in Las Vegas, where FMI President and CEO Leslie Sarasin will give the Industry Spotlight address, “The State of Food Retail and What It Means for Frozen.”

“Just as frozen foods bring diverse strengths and appeal to customers of retail stores across the nation, we look forward to exploring the infinite synergies that undoubtedly will emerge from having AFFI and FMI share office space, bringing greater efficiency and deeper levels of service to our respective members,” noted Sarasin.

McLean, Va.-based AFFI works to advance the interests of all segments of the frozen food and beverage industry.