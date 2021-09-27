Supporting sustainable aquaculture, small boat fisherfolks, and micro-canneries, female-led Fishwife Tinned Seafood Co . has officially launched its third core product, smoked salmon sourced from farmed Atlantic salmon producer Kvarøy Arctic , marking the latter’s inaugural seafood collaboration. Sourced directly from Kvarøy, the first finfish farm to carry the Fair Trade USA seal, as well as BAP, ASC and Global G.A.P. certification, the ethically sourced premium salmon is raised by third-generation family farmers in the Arctic circle, amid deep ocean currents that keep the water fresh. Fishwife then takes the fish, which is 100% traceable on the IBM Food Trust blockchain from egg to tin; fed a sustainable, nutrient-rich diet; and raised without antibiotics or chemicals, and has it brined in extra-virgin olive oil, natural sea salt, organic garlic salt and organic brown sugar; smoked in small batches over a blend of beech, maple and birch wood; and hand-packed by a family-run cannery on the central coast of Washington state. A 3.5-ounce tin of Fishwife Tinned Smoked Salmon retails for a suggested retail price range of $12.99-$13.99, joining the brand’s current offerings of smoked albacore tuna, hook-and-line caught off the Pacific Coast; smoked rainbow trout raised responsibly in Idaho; and a summertime batch of Galician sardines in extra virgin olive oil + preserved lemon.