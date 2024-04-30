Already known for such products as its macro-friendly bars and brownies, General Mills brand Fiber One is now releasing another innovation to help consumers achieve their diet goals: Fiber One Donuts. Inspired by the Fiber One Donut now on shelves in the United Kingdom, each 100-calorie treat offers a balance of flavor, satisfaction and guilt-free indulgence in every bite. Coated in a smooth icing and topped with crunchy sprinkles, the product comes in two decadent flavors — Chocolate and Strawberries and Crème — containing 3 grams of sugar while providing 4 grams of fiber. A 3.28-ounce 4-pack of either flavor retails for a suggested $4.29.