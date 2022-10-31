Fever-Tree Blood Orange Ginger Beer

Fever-Tree, the world’s No. 1 premium mixer brand, as well as the No. 1 ginger beer by value in the United States, has now launched Fever-Tree Blood Orange Ginger Beerin time for fall entertaining. The product is the result of a partnership with premium bourbon brand Maker’s Mark, which helped develop the custom flavor profile. Fever-Tree’s latest release was specifically designed to pair with the characteristics unique to bourbon, creating a fresh take on the classic Kentucky Mule, and expanding the brand’s award-winning Ginger Beer range for the first time. Using carefully and naturally sourced ingredients, Blood Orange Ginger Beer combines the sweet characteristics of Italian blood oranges with the fiery, full-bodied taste of its signature ginger beer and a proprietary blend of three real gingers. In common with all Fever-Tree mixers, Blood Orange Ginger Beer is non-GMO certified and made with no artificial sweeteners or colors. Additionally, it contains only 35 calories per bottle. A 4-pack of 6.8-fluid-ounce bottles retails for a suggested $4.99.