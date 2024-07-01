Festival Foods Goes Extra Mile to Ensure Exceptional Customer Service

Festival Foods has partnered with University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Kohler Co. and Prevea Health to introduce a certificate program for employees that is aimed at enhancing customer experience and fostering meaningful relationships between companies and the people they serve.

Festival Foods recognized that customers are becoming more interested in making personal connections with businesses with which they engage, highlighting the continued importance of customer service. As a result, the grocer is investing in training that ensures every interaction with customers is memorable and impactful.

The new certificate program offered by UW-Green Bay was developed to help businesses – including Festival Foods, Kohler and Prevea Health – deliver superior customer experiences. The program is suitable for new hires, existing employees or entire teams, and aims to transform employee perspectives to prioritize exceptional customer service.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with UW-Green Bay, Kohler and Prevea Health, aimed at advancing education for workers in the service industry,” said Theresa Zawlocki, Festival Foods’ associate development director. “Together, we are committed to providing valuable training and resources to enhance skills, foster growth and empower individuals within our community. This collaboration signifies our shared dedication to elevating standards and creating opportunities for professional development in the service sector. We look forward to making a meaningful impact and supporting the ongoing success of our workforce.”