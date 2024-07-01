 Skip to main content

Festival Foods Goes Extra Mile to Ensure Exceptional Customer Service

Grocer's new certificate program for employees provides valuable training and resources to enhance skills
Marian Zboraj
Festival Foods Customer Service
Festival Foods teams up With UW-Green Bay, Kohler and Prevea Health for customer service-based learning program.

Festival Foods has partnered with University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Kohler Co. and Prevea Health to introduce a certificate program for employees that is aimed at enhancing customer experience and fostering meaningful relationships between companies and the people they serve.

Festival Foods recognized that customers are becoming more interested in making personal connections with businesses with which they engage, highlighting the continued importance of customer service. As a result, the grocer is investing in training that ensures every interaction with customers is memorable and impactful.

The new certificate program offered by UW-Green Bay was developed to help businesses – including Festival Foods, Kohler and Prevea Health – deliver superior customer experiences. The program is suitable for new hires, existing employees or entire teams, and aims to transform employee perspectives to prioritize exceptional customer service.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with UW-Green Bay, Kohler and Prevea Health, aimed at advancing education for workers in the service industry,” said Theresa Zawlocki, Festival Foods’ associate development director. “Together, we are committed to providing valuable training and resources to enhance skills, foster growth and empower individuals within our community. This collaboration signifies our shared dedication to elevating standards and creating opportunities for professional development in the service sector. We look forward to making a meaningful impact and supporting the ongoing success of our workforce.”

The certificate program consists of five interactive modules: 

  1. The Customer Experience
  2. The Culture of Customer Experience
  3. Internal Customer Experience
  4. Conflict in Customer Experience 
  5. Critical Communication Skills 

Participants will learn from industry experts, including Jesse Gast, Festival Foods’ senior facilitator, who will share insights and best practices in handling conflict with customers. The program is available online to participants and takes an average of five hours to complete.

Upon completing the program, participants will receive the UW-Green Bay Exceptional Customer Experience Service badge, acknowledging their dedication to customer service. Registration for the program is open, and Festival Foods encourages businesses to join this initiative to adopt a customer-centric approach that will set them apart in the marketplace.

Festival Foods employs more than 8,000 full- and part-time associates at 40 full-service supermarkets across the state of Wisconsin. The De Pere, Wis.-based grocer is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

