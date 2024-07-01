Festival Foods Goes Extra Mile to Ensure Exceptional Customer Service
The certificate program consists of five interactive modules:
- The Customer Experience
- The Culture of Customer Experience
- Internal Customer Experience
- Conflict in Customer Experience
- Critical Communication Skills
Participants will learn from industry experts, including Jesse Gast, Festival Foods’ senior facilitator, who will share insights and best practices in handling conflict with customers. The program is available online to participants and takes an average of five hours to complete.
Upon completing the program, participants will receive the UW-Green Bay Exceptional Customer Experience Service badge, acknowledging their dedication to customer service. Registration for the program is open, and Festival Foods encourages businesses to join this initiative to adopt a customer-centric approach that will set them apart in the marketplace.
Festival Foods employs more than 8,000 full- and part-time associates at 40 full-service supermarkets across the state of Wisconsin. The De Pere, Wis.-based grocer is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.