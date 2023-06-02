Introduced by Gatorade, Fast Twitch is billed as the first-ever caffeinated energy drink, created for the purpose of improving athletic performance. In addition to a whopping 200 milligrams of caffeine – equal to roughly two cups of coffee – the beverage contains electrolytes, including 160 milligrams of sodium and 50 milligrams of potassium; 100% of the daily value of vitamins B6 and B12; zero sugar; and no artificial flavors or colors, and comes in the same Gatorade flavors already familiar to fans: Cool Blue, Glacier Freeze, Strawberry Watermelon, Strawberry Lemonade, Orange and Tropical Mango. Fast Twitch was exclusively used by such NFL stars as George Kittle, Stefon Diggs and DK Metcalf on the sidelines throughout the 2022 season, but now it’s rolling out to athletes and consumers nationwide early this month. A 12-ounce bottle retail for a suggested $2.79.To mark the launch, Gatorade held the Ultimate Super Bowl LVII Experience contest to enable three fans to take part in the pre-game ritual of running through the Super Bowl stadium tunnel and onto the field – a practice usually reserved for NFL pros. Winners also get to attend the Big Game in Glendale, Ariz. The Gatorade Co. is a division of PepsiCo.