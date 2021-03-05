Farmstead Taps Netflix Vet Paul Johnson as Head of Ops Excellence

Online grocer Farmstead has hired Paul Johnson as head of operations excellence and member of its executive team. In his new role, Johnson will help scale Farmstead’s pioneering online grocery software operations into a world-class system to accommodate the company’s rapid U.S. expansion.

Before coming to Farmstead, Johnson was operations director for U.K.-based Atom Supplies, where he overhauled work practices to deliver rapid improvements in warehouse, product development and software development processes, resulting in record high single-day shipments, and supporting 40% annualized business growth. Previously, he was director of engineering at Los Gatos, California-based Netflix where he had strategic and management responsibility for the DVD division’s engineering group, including the hardware and software automation powering millions of DVD envelope returns daily.

“Considering Paul was one of our first customers, we are excited to welcome him to the Farmstead team,” noted Pradeep Elankumaran, co-founder and CEO of Burlingame, California-based Farmstead. “Paul is well known for how to build massively scalable world-class systems, and this expertise is critical for helping Farmstead meet the needs of shoppers around the country as we rapidly expand to new markets this year, and beyond.”

“Having been one of Farmstead’s earliest customers, I have seen first hand the powerful application of advanced technology to solving the myriad of problems which still plague traditional grocers, including poor inventory management, manual procurement practices, food waste, and most importantly, an inability to meet shoppers’ demand for economically attractive home delivery," said Johnson. “Grocery delivery is an idea whose time has come; in fact, I’ve seen this firsthand during my recent stint working in the U.K., where home delivery is a good 10 years ahead of the U.S.”