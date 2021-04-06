Farmstead Expands Refill & Save Program

A Refill & Save program that online grocer Farmstead has been testing in the San Francisco Bay area will now be available nationally.

Used by more than 70% of Farmstead’s Bay Area customers, the program promotes select products to those who have signed up to be weekly shoppers. These customers have an “always-on” cart with options to refill certain items at discount prices. Mutually selected products are tagged with the Refill & Save button and are surfaced as recommended items to these customers. Further, the products are also promoted by such other marketing channels as e-newsletters. For suppliers, the program offers detailed data reports to track sales, growth and retention.

“Farmstead’s mission is to make same-day delivery of fresh groceries accessible and affordable to every online grocery shopper in the country,” noted Pradeep Elankumaran, co-founder and CEO of Burlingame, Calif.-based Farmstead, which leverages proprietary artificial intelligence technology and delivery-centric warehouses serving a 50-mile radius to maximize efficiency and reduce costs. “Refill & Save is a powerful way for both national and local CPG brands to promote their products to Farmstead’s customers nationally who enjoy prices that are the same or lower than traditional grocers and free same-day delivery.”

Interested suppliers can find out more by contacting Farmstead at [email protected] .

In April, Farmstead revealed that it had formed a partnership with San Francisco-based last-mile logistics platform DoorDash to make Farmstead’s grocery brand available via the DoorDash app and website for one-hour delivery in all of Farmstead’s active markets.

Already operating in the San Francisco Bay Area and Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham, N.C., Farmstead is expanding to Nashville, Tenn.; Miami; and Austin, Texas, and has plans to debut in at least 12 more markets in 2021.