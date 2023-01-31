Fabalous Organic Hazelnut and Cocoa Spread

Now available in the United States via Gourmica and Amazon, U.K. brand Fabalous described by its maker as the first organic chocolate spread to feature chickpeas as the main ingredient. As a result, it contains 81% more protein and 57% less sugar than a jar of any other chocolate spread. The chickpea base used in Fabalous is obtained through a patent-pending proprietary production process. Chickpeas are high in protein and a source of vitamins, minerals and fiber, and also help improve the air and soil, since chickpea plants naturally release nitrogen into the soil as they grow. The plant-based vegan spread is also free of palm oil, dairy and soy, and appropriate for high-protein and low-sugar diets. A 7.05-ounce jar, containing on average 128 dried chickpeas and eight shelled hazelnuts, retails for a suggested $4.99 for the Original variety, $5.25 for the Orange variety and $5.95 for the Crunchy variety.