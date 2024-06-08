 Skip to main content
Sponsored Content

EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: Omni Strategies Grocers Need Now

6/8/2024

REGISTER NOW

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Grocery retailers continue to face myriad challenges as three forces of change – consumer behavior, economic volatility and disruptive technologies – generate seismic shifts in the industry. Join Progressive Grocer Editor in Chief Gina Acosta, EnsembleIQ Research VP Beth Brickel, and NCR Voyix's Global Head of Product Amit Acharya for a webinar on June 25 at 2 p.m. examining PG's 9th Annual Grocery Tech Trends Study, which analyzes technology transformation in the grocery industry both from the food retailer perspective and the consumer perspective.

Key insights will include:

  • Omnichannel to adaptive: We uncover the shifts grocers are rapidly making to adjust to digital transformation.

  • The AI-driven shopper: We explore shopper awareness, usage frequency and interest in 30 unique advanced technologies.

  • New loyalty: We ask retailers how they leverage promotions, personalization, and retail media now.

  • Fresh focus on in-store: We spotlight the opportunities for growth in-store.

PG_NCRSpeaker_Amitacharya_Beth_Gina

REGISTER NOW!

 

 

Sponsored By:

NCR_Voyix

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds