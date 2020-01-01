Press enter to search
Named for its founder and CEO’s grandmother, who taught her how to bake, Ethel’s Baking Co. gluten-free dessert bars are now available in single-serve packages, as well as clear multiple-bar packs boasting a refreshed brand look and feel. The bars are handmade in small batches with local, sustainably sourced ingredients, including hormone-free butter and cage-free eggs, using old-fashioned mixers. The line’s six flavors are Pecan Dandy, reminiscent of a pecan pie, with a buttery shortbread crust topped with handmade caramel and whole pecans; Cinnamon Crumble, which tastes and smells like an old-fashioned cinnamon roll, with cinnamon filling, crumbly streusel and a light, sweet glaze atop a shortbread crust; Raspberry Crumble, evoking a fresh raspberry pastry and made with Ethel’s signature shortbread crust; Blondie, combining the sweet butter and chocolate of a chocolate chip cookie with the decadence of a moist, dense brownie, plus a hint of caramel; Turtle Dandy, offering crushed pecans and rich chocolate layered over toasted pecans, caramel and the signature shortbread crust; and Brownie, made the traditional way with premium chocolate and real butter, with a taste that reminds many of handmade fudge. Merchandised in the bakery section, all varieties come in clear tubs retailing for a suggested retail price range of $8.99-$9.99, with most flavors also available in recently launched single serve packs retailing for a suggested $2.99 each. Ethel’s is also opening a 19,000-square-foot production facility, making it possible for the brand to meet demand and expand its distribution, while also offering capabilities for future innovation.

 

