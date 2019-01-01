Endangered Species Chocolate (ESC), the No.1-ranking premium natural chocolate brand, has launched ESC Duoz, a dual-filled, single-serve chocolate bar. ESC Duoz is the first of its kind to use a one-shot process to create dual side-by-side fillings in one continuous movement, pairing ESC’s premium chocolate with quality ingredients. One bar places caramel alongside peanut butter, while the other offers coffee caramel beside cinnamon caramel. A 1.6-ounce bar retails for a suggested $1.99. ESC dedicates 10 percent of its annual net profits to supporting wildlife conservation, adding up to more than $1.7 million donated to its giveback partners in the past three years alone.