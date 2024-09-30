 Skip to main content

Eric Savitch Takes Helm at Progressive Grocer

Exec also oversees Store Brands, CGT and the Path to Purchase Institute Group
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Eric Savitch Headshot Main Image
Eric Savitch

EnsembleIQ has revealed that Eric Savitch, who currently leads the Path to Purchase Institute and CGT (Consumer Goods Technology) brands will now also take the helm of the Progressive Grocer and Store Brands publications, forming a powerful group within the retail and consumer goods industry. 

Savitch has consistently demonstrated an ability to build cohesive teams and drive business growth through innovation while fostering industry connections that support the development of new products and streamline operations. His leadership has been key to identifying and capitalizing on opportunities that bring significant value to the brands he oversees.

“We are excited to see enhanced synergies and idea exchanges among these prestigious brands under Eric’s direction,” said EnsembleIQ CEO Jenn Litterick. “With a growing focus on retail media, technology and packaged goods innovation, Eric’s expanded role positions us to further strengthen our presence and influence in these critical areas.”

The integration of these brands under Savitch’s leadership is expected to bring new opportunities for collaboration, and with it, accelerated innovation across the board. According to EnsembleIQ, the combined expertise of these groups will foster growth and elevate the industry’s most pressing conversations, particularly in areas such as retail media, emerging technologies and advancements in packaged goods.

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. The company helps retail, technology, consumer goods, health care and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with vibrant business-building communities. 

