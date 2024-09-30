Eric Savitch Takes Helm at Progressive Grocer

EnsembleIQ has revealed that Eric Savitch, who currently leads the Path to Purchase Institute and CGT (Consumer Goods Technology) brands will now also take the helm of the Progressive Grocer and Store Brands publications, forming a powerful group within the retail and consumer goods industry.

Savitch has consistently demonstrated an ability to build cohesive teams and drive business growth through innovation while fostering industry connections that support the development of new products and streamline operations. His leadership has been key to identifying and capitalizing on opportunities that bring significant value to the brands he oversees.