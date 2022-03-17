EnsembleIQ Offers Immersive Virtual and In-Person Retail Events

Busy retail executives seeking to build and strengthen relationships with peers, suppliers and solution providers – and to learn about new industry innovations – have been challenged by continuously shifting standards, trends and preferred formats for meaningful face-to-face connections. Progressive Grocer’s parent company EnsembleIQ is addressing these challenges by expanding its events portfolio to include new virtual and in-person experiences.

“As the essential North American retail industry was disrupted by new ways of doing business, EnsembleIQ pivoted and expanded its event operations to assure capabilities for retail executives to do business together in new formats that fulfill their evolving needs,” said Derek Estey, EVP of operations at Chicago-based EnsembleIQ. “We are now regularly delivering a wide variety of new types of events for our audiences to engage. From virtual events featuring face-to-face connections, to in-person gatherings prioritizing convenience and safety, we're providing innovative and high-value education, invaluable networking and professional enrichment, and opening new doors for our audiences and our customers to drive business growth.”

One of these new events is Progressive Grocer's Retail Foodservice Innovation Forum Series. Since foodservice is a vital part of the grocery industry, Progressive Grocer designed this forum series to help grocery retailers continue to expand foodservice strategies. With content that centers on visibility, convenience, loyalty and innovation, the new four-event series will help retailers focus on the strategies, distinct differences among shoppers and opportunities that exist for creative solutions to the challenges grocers face today and in the future. The series launches March 24 with its first virtual event, “How to Be an Omni-Grocer,” including a keynote presentation and panel discussions featuring new technologies and business models delivering customer-focused retail experiences in omnichannel grocery. Qualified retailers and sponsors can register to attend here. The additional three events in the series will cover Future of Foodservice, the Resilient Supply Chain and Sustainability Renaissance.

John Schrei, brand director, Progressive Grocer added, “As a leading source of information in the retail industry, we know the core needs of our audience. We created this new multi-part virtual event experience to connect retail executives with top level industry experts. We’ll explore fresh ideas and share in-depth data to help the industry continue to innovate.”

In addition, to help executives in omni-commerce marketing understand new consumer trends, the Path to Purchase Institute has created Future Forward, an immersive in-person event experience. Taking place May 16-19 in Chicago, Future Forward will combine the Path to Purchase Institute’s leading content with unique personal enrichment activities such as a foodie tour and a Chicago boat cruise architecture tour to help create intimate connections that re-engage the retail community. To register to attend, click here.

