Progressive Grocer’s Parent Company Invests in Innovative Hybrid Podcasting, Video Experiences

Retail consumer behaviors are constantly shifting, creating new challenges and demands on the time and attention of retail decision-makers. To keep up, companies need easy access to the latest industry insights that will drive their businesses forward. EnsembleIQ, Progressive Grocer’s parent company, is fulfilling this need with innovative digital experiences to help the business leaders it serves make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage.

We’re investing in creative, high-quality hybrid podcasting and video content to serve our retail, retail technology and consumer goods audiences, because trends in engagement show a hunger for new, innovative insights that are easy-to-access through mobile devices," said Joe Territo, EVP of content at EnsembleIQ. "By delivering timely and actionable business intelligence in engaging and convenient podcast and video formats, we’re serving the needs of busy retail executives.”

EnsembleIQ's Consumer Goods Technology and Retail Information Systems News has unveiled the Tech Transformation series, in both podcast and video formats. The series is the only program that bridges the retail and consumer goods technology communities through focused conversations with retail and brand executives, thought leaders and analysts. Published twice a month, the series delves into the innovative technology trends shaping the industry, and the best practices that are delivering a real impact on individual companies and the industry at large. The video and podcast series also highlights the innovative technology strategies retailers and consumer goods companies are executing to meet the needs of their customers and consumers, and explores the trends shaping the industry.

The first episode of Tech Transformation is now available and features a conversation with Cheryl Williams, CIO of Wakefern Food Corp. Williams discusses the most recent pandemic wave's effect on grocery retailers, how Wakefern is using its 20/20 hindsight to roll with new challenges; some of the latest tech innovations Wakefern has planned, and insight into the future of checkout-free stores, consumer behavior and in-store robots. Watch here or listen here.

Progressive Grocer will also take advantage of EnsembeIQ’s new technology with the launch the Top Women in Grocery podcast and video series this spring. An extension of the Top Women in Grocery (TWIG) awards program and event, the series will highlight industry trends and topics twice a month to help women drive business growth and professional development. The programs will feature successful women leaders in the retail, supplier and service provider communities.

EnsembleIQ is a North American business intelligence company. Using market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, health care and hospitality, it delivers unique and actionable insights that help professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage. It also provides the companies that supply and serve these industries with creative solutions to connect with communities. Through diverse capabilities, it offers markets unrivaled digital, social, event, research, intelligence, marketing services and strategic print offerings.