EnsembleIQ Marketing and Creative Agency Recognized for Digital Excellence

EIQ BrandLab, the full-service strategic marketing and creative agency operated by Progressive Grocer’s parent company EnsembleIQ for the global business-to-business market, has won seven prestigious AVA Digital Awards for digital excellence.

The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design and production of digital communications. The awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP).

Each of the award-winning entries were developed in partnership with clients ranging from CPG brands to enterprise technology companies.

Platinum Awards

Gold Awards

Darren Ursino, VP, brand engagement, EnsembleIQ added, “EIQ BrandLab aspires to be a true firebrand in business marketing, and we’re honored to work with some of the most forward-thinking companies in retail, healthcare and hospitality. We are very proud to have been recognized by the AVA Digital Awards for our work.”

“The redesigned EnsembleIQ corporate website, created by EIQ BrandLab, has been well received by our audience. We are very pleased to have received this honor from the AVA Digital Awards,” said Joe Territo, EVP, content and communications, at Chicago-based EnsembleIQ.

EnsembleIQ is a North American business intelligence company delivering insightful information and actionable connections. Using market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality, it helps professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage. The company offers creative solutions that connect suppliers and service providers with business-building communities. Through diverse capabilities, it provides markets with unrivaled digital, social, event, research, marketing services and strategic print offerings.