Progressive Grocer’s Parent Company Promotes Exec to EVP Role

Progressive Grocer's parent company EnsembleIQ, North America’s leading source of actionable intelligence in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality, has promoted Joe Territo to EVP of content and communications.

Jennifer Litterick, CEO of EnsembleIQ, said, “Joe has had a powerful impact on mobilizing teams across our organization to creatively drive engagement that has increased the value of our products to the companies supplying and serving our audiences. His oversight is now expanding to lead communications efforts that will enhance awareness of EnsembleIQ’s business intelligence offerings across all the industries and segments we serve throughout the entire path to purchase.”

Territo joined EnsembleIQ in 2019 as SVP of content to develop and execute a cohesive content strategy driving valuable digital behaviors. His work has increased audience engagement with EnsembleIQ offerings, and the offerings of its customers. He also served as brand director of EnsembleIQ’s Path to Purchase IQ before being promoted in 2021 to EVP of content. In that role, Territo most recently partnered with multiple EnsembleIQ brands to lead development of a series of innovative hybrid video and podcast experiences delivering actionable business insights.

In his new role, Territo is responsible for communications strategy and execution, including public relations and marketing. He will continue leading collaboration among EnsembleIQ brands and shared services teams to develop new products and content optimization practices, resulting in audience engagement growth helping customers to connect with business professionals.

Before joining EnsembleIQ, Territo served as chief contentofficer of business information services provider Penton, playing a leading role in the company’s digital transformation prior to it being acquired by Informa for $1.6 billion. Territo’s prior experiences include serving as VP of content at the Newhouse family’s Advance Local, and executive producer with Time Inc. new Media, where he managed design and production of digital content with Time, Money, Fortune, Sports Illustrated and People. Territo started his career as a news reporter for Advance’s Star-Ledger in Newark, N.J., and shifted his responsibility to help lead the launch of the company’s first local news website, NJ.com.

Chicago-based EnsembleIQ delivers insightful information and actionable connections. Using market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and hospitality, the company helps professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ also provides the companies that supply and serve these industries with creative solutions to connect with communities.