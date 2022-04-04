Progressive Grocer’s Parent Company Hires Former Wall Street Journal Exec

North American business intelligence organization EnsembleIQ has appointed Craig Lowe to the newly created role of SVP, membership and subscriptions. EnsembeIQ, which is Progressive Grocer’s parent company, is investing in new enterprise membership and subscriptions initiatives by leveraging its unique market expertise across grocery, drug, convenience, retail technology and consumer goods channels. Lowe will be responsible for the overall strategy and delivery of these offerings.

“Today we have two high-value membership products – Path to Purchase Institute and Restaurant Technology Network. By bringing Craig into EnsembleIQ, our goal is to create new, innovative membership and subscription experiences that leverage our actionable intelligence and connections across key retail channels. Craig will provide strategic leadership to ensure that we are tailoring our solutions to fulfill the needs of our business decision maker audiences and new constituencies seeking to grow their businesses,” said Jennifer Litterick, CEO, EnsembleIQ.

Lowe brings vast international membership and subscription expertise from across both the business-to-business information services marketplace and consumer media. He created paid subscriptions and membership programs, transformed a conferences business, and led controlled circulation and news trade sales and marketing initiatives. He was most recently VP, global audience marketing at Dow Jones, where he was responsible for delivering audiences for the Wall Street Journal’s global events business and developing membership growth strategies for all WSJ Professional membership propositions. Earlier in his career, Lowe was with BMI Research, Espicom Business Intelligence, Saga Publishing Ltd, Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc and Centaur Media Plc.

EnsembleIQ uses its market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, health care and hospitality to help professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage. The company offers creative solutions that connect suppliers and service providers with business-building communities. Through its diverse capabilities, EnsembleIQ provides markets with unrivaled digital, social, event, research, marketing services and strategic print offerings.

Workplace culture evaluation firm Comparably recently named EnsembleIQ a “Best Place to Work in Chicago” based on a survey of company employees.