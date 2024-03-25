Endangered Species Chocolate Dip ’n Joy

Taking responsible indulgence to a new level, Endangered Species Chocolate (ESC) has introduced Dip ’n Joy, an interactive chocolate experience that enables confection lovers to have fun while supporting a company that donates 10% of its net profits to help species, habitats and humanity. The line consists of three premium dark chocolate batons that can be dipped into cups of peanut butter, almond butter or salted caramel – the last one inspired by one of ESC’s best-selling bars. A 1.75-ounce package of three dark chocolate batons with a cup of dip of any flavor retails for a suggested $3.79, each upholding ESC's commitment to Cocoa Horizons, as well as to non-GMO, gluten-free and Kosher Dairy Certified products.