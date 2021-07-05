eMeals Hires 2 Shipt Marketing Execs
Digital meal-planning service eMeals has once again hired two key executives from Shipt to drive customer acquisition and data analysis efforts.
New leadership team members Ross Steinhilber and Ian Diament were said to be instrumental in building Shipt's footprint before it was acquired by Target in 2017. Both are filling new positions created to support and build on strong eMeals growth, including a quadrupling of the online grocery orders generated by its subscribers over the past year.
Steinhilber, eMeals' new VP of data and optimization, spent five years in various engineering and marketing roles at Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt, culminating in the VP of growth marketing position. He is now responsible for overseeing eMeals' data analytics, marketing technology stack and conversion optimization. In addition to customer demographics, he will provide insight into eMeals' online grocery and CPG brand partnership performance to help shape the company's growth roadmap.
Diament, eMeals' new head of growth marketing, held a similar role at Shipt as director of growth marketing. He is now leading eMeals' customer acquisition efforts, including paid social, paid search, SEO, affiliate marketing and mobile app marketing. Diament is also spearheading brand activation promotions for food and beverage brands using eMeals' BrandBuilder program, which drives brands' online and in-store grocery sales via menu pairings and brand integration into eMeals' weekly shopping lists.
"The past month has been our strongest on record, from new subscribers and customer retention to a continuing increase in the use of our online grocery- ordering functionality reflecting our seamless integration with retailers' online grocery carts," said Forrest Collier, CEO for Birmingham, Ala.-based eMeals. "As key players in scaling Shipt's user base from a startup to one of the largest on-demand delivery platforms in the world, Ross and Ian are ideal candidates for increasing our bench strength as we work to continue that momentum and further accelerate our growth."
Both appointments are effective immediately.
This isn’t the first time that eMeals has acquired execs from Shipt. In November, the company named Lindsey Seal head of partnerships. Seal previously led partner programs at Shipt, where, as a VP, she helped onboard more than 30 retail partnerships and scale the business from 35 to 250 markets before the company was acquired by Target. Seal has since left eMeals to join on-demand pay provider Immediate, also based in Birmingham, Ala.
Minneapolis-based Target, the parent company of Shipt, is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with more than 1,900 locations.
Based on a subscriber's selected meal choices, the eMeals app automatically generates a weekly shopping list that can be self-shopped or sent for pickup or delivery by Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H-E-B, and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt.