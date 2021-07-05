eMeals Hires 2 Shipt Marketing Execs

Digital meal-planning service eMeals has once again hired two key executives from Shipt to drive customer acquisition and data analysis efforts.

New leadership team members Ross Steinhilber and Ian Diament were said to be instrumental in building Shipt's footprint before it was acquired by Target in 2017. Both are filling new positions created to support and build on strong eMeals growth, including a quadrupling of the online grocery orders generated by its subscribers over the past year.

Steinhilber, eMeals' new VP of data and optimization, spent five years in various engineering and marketing roles at Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt, culminating in the VP of growth marketing position. He is now responsible for overseeing eMeals' data analytics, marketing technology stack and conversion optimization. In addition to customer demographics, he will provide insight into eMeals' online grocery and CPG brand partnership performance to help shape the company's growth roadmap.