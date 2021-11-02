Shipt Offers Vaccine Stipends for Its Shoppers

Shipt joins the growing number of companies motivating its employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by launching a Vaccine Payment Program that provides $50 in stipends to its workers — known as “shoppers.”

Active Shipt shoppers (those who have delivered 10 or more orders during the 30 days prior to vaccination) are eligible to receive a $25 stipend for each dose of the vaccine they receive, up to $50. This stipend is available, with proof of vaccination, to shoppers through at least June 1.

Last month, competitor Instacart revealed its COVID-19 Vaccine Support Stipend, which is worth $25.

"To us, making it easier for active Shipt shoppers to take the time they need to get the COVID-19 vaccine is just one more way we can support their well-being, keep our communities safe and assist the vaccine rollout as we all work to end the pandemic," said Kelly Caruso, CEO of Shipt, which is based in Birmingham, Alabama, and maintains an office in San Francisco.

"We remain committed to doing our part in encouraging Shipt shoppers and employees to take the steps they can to help us all move forward as a country," continued Caruso. "As COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans continue to rapidly evolve and change, we will continue to evaluate the duration of this program and inform Shipt shoppers accordingly."

Shipt is also working with its headquarters team members to remove barriers to getting the vaccine during working hours. Hourly team members will be provided with paid time off to cover their absence for receiving vaccine doses.

Other companies providing monetary incentives for workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine include Kroger, which is offering a $100 bonus, and Lidl, which is providing $200 in extra pay.

News of the vaccine stipend follows Shipt's announcement a few weeks ago that the company would provide its shoppers with another $50-$500 bonus, its fourth “thank-you” round of bonuses, to recognize their hard work during the busiest holiday season in Shipt history.

Available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target, operator of more than 1,800 stores, 39 distribution centers and Target.com, and No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Meanwhile, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on PG's list, and Arlington, Virginia-based Lidl US is No. 96.