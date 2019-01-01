The plant-based foods category has just welcomed an innovative entry: Elmhurst Original Unsweetened Hemp Creamer, made with just four ingredients, including real hemp cream. The product boasts a healthy 3:1 ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids, including 350 milligrams of omega-3 ALA per serving. Like all Elmhurst products, the hemp creamer is crafted through a unique HydroRelease method: Using just water, the process separates the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, beverage-ready emulsion, retaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without any added gums or emulsifiers. What’s more, all Elmhurst plant milks are certified vegan, dairy- and gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, and OU kosher. As well as the original unsweetened variety of hemp creamer, Elmhurst plans to introduce more on-trend varieties this year. A 16-ounce carton of the creamer retails for a suggested $4.49.