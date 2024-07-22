Effie’s Homemade Gruyère with Black Pepper and Hazelnut Biscuit Varieties

The award-winning Effie’s Homemade brand has added two more varieties to its versatile line of crispy, buttery biscuits: Gruyère with Black Pepper and Hazelnut. Like Effie’s other varieties, Gruyere and Hazelnut biscuits are made in small batches with all-natural ingredients, giving them an authentic homemade taste. The Gruyère with Black Pepper Biscuits combine the flavors of toasty oats, nutty cheese and a mild black pepper finish, while the Hazelnut Biscuits are a bit sweet and a bit salty, with the flavors of oats, toasted hazelnuts and butter. These two latest flavors join the eight other varieties in Effie’s lineup: Original Oatcakes, Almond, Cocoa, Corn, Ginger, Pecan, Rye and Walnut. A 7.2-ounce package of any variety retails for the suggested $6.99. The introduction of Gruyère with Black Pepper and Hazelnut coincides with the redesign of of its packaging, which includes updated product photography on the front panel, enhanced flavor descriptions, a pairing list encouraging consumer cross-purchasing and retailer co-merchandising, and a secondary display panel allowing flexibility for horizontal merchandising.