Eat the Change Organic Carrot Chews

Founded by social entrepreneur Seth Goldman and celebrity Chef Spike Mendelsohn, plant-friendly snack company Eat the Change has now rolled out Organic Carrot Chews, an extension of its carrot chew line after the successful March 2022 launch of its Cosmic Carrot Chews, a first-to-market vegetable snack for kids. Designed for consumers ages 12 and up, flavorful Organic Carrot chews come in three varieties: Meyer Lemon, Ginger Turmeric and Maple Cardamom. Made with just four simple ingredients, including gently cooked organic carrots infused with organic fruit juice and natural flavors, and then dehydrated to create a flavorful, chewy texture, the product is even more nutrient-dense than raw carrots and provides an excellent source of vitamin A. Each 4.23-ounce multiserve pouch offers 2 grams of fiber and only 130 calories per serving, at a suggested retail price range of $6.49-$6.99. The chews are also vegan, certified USDA organic, OU Kosher and paleo-friendly. Further, carrots are a highly water-efficient crop; for example, they require only 23 gallons to produce 1 pound, versus soybeans which require 257 gallons. Eat the Change products contain none of the top eight allergens: milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat or soy.