E-Shoppers Pick Speed Over Eco-Friendliness

Despite U.S. shoppers’ expressed preference for sustainable products and eco-friendly lifestyles, their need to have online orders delivered quickly trumps those preferences, according to insights from NielsenIQ’s recent Omnibus Survey, conducted Feb. 26-March 28.

The study’s most significant findings emphasize consumers’ rising expectations of fast delivery: 61% of the national consumer survey panelists said they’d rather have their products delivered as quickly as possible, while 39% of online shopper panelists said they preferred having their product deliveries consolidated in one shipment to reduce packaging and the number of delivery trips, even if the items take longer to come.

Shoppers also wanted faster delivery options during the pandemic, as shown by a 9% decline in overall consideration for two-day-or-longer delivery during a one-year time frame: 64% chose two-day-or-longer delivery in September 2019 versus 55% in September 2020.

NielsenIQ’s Omnichannel Shopping Fundamentals Survey found that same-day delivery, same-day pickup and next-day-or-later pickup all rose in usage among shoppers throughout the pandemic, while two-day-or-longer and next-day delivery dropped in popularity.

Additionally, the larger the household, the more concerned shoppers are with faster delivery, while older segments are more likely to choose more sustainable delivery (41.4% of those 65 and older); households with children are more likely to select quick delivery (63.2%) than households without kids (59.8%); and Asian Americans and Millennials are the most likely groups to go for sustainable delivery, at 47.8% and 44.1%, respectively.

The survey’s results align with data from a recent market study conducted by San Francisco-based Instacart and the Harris Poll, which found that speed and convenience will be the main drivers of online grocery shoppers. When Instacart presented survey panelists with a slate of delivery options, including two-hour-or-less delivery, five-hour delivery and other scheduled options throughout the day, 85% opted for delivery in two hours or less. In 2020, 95% of Instacart’s small orders were delivered in less than two hours, with 50% delivered in under one hour.

According to NielsenIQ, whatever e-commerce options shoppers choose, the future of omni-shopping will hinge on retailers’ abilities to fulfill consumers’ needs and expectations while strengthening relationships with their customers.

