Inspired by bakeries, social media and baking influencers, Duncan Hines, a brand of Conagra Brands Inc., has launched a collection of baking kits for families to make at home. The kits come in five fun flavors: Fruity Pebbles Cake Kit, Salted Caramel Brownie Kit, S’mores Brownie Kit, Cookies & Cream Cookie Kit, and Cookie Dough Cookie Kit. All of these easy-to-make desserts are created in four simple steps. Further, the colorful Fruity Pebbles Cake Kit helps celebrate the 50th birthday of the beloved cereal brand in 2021. Duncan Hines EPIC Baking Kits will be available in the baking section of grocery stores and mass retailers, as well as at select online retailers, in early March 2021. A 32.16-ounce box of any variety will retail for a suggested $5.49.